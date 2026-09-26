Azerbaijan's social reforms implemented in 2018-2026 cover 4M citizens – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The five social reform packages implemented in Azerbaijan from 2018 to 2026 covered 4 million citizens, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to the minister, the annual additional financing requirement of the reforms amounted to 8 billion manat ($4.7 billion). During this period, the minimum wage increased 3.8-fold, the minimum pension rose 2.9-fold, and the average monthly pension increased 2.6-fold. The volume of social benefits and scholarship payments increased 5-fold to 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion).

Aliyev pointed out that the number of employment contracts increased by 44.6% to 1.8 million. About 90% of the 152 services provided by the ministry have been digitalized, while 55 proactive services have been launched.

The minister also spoke about training personnel in line with labor market requirements. He noted that 1,700 occupational and qualification standards have been developed across various sectors of the economy. Training courses are organized in 175 professions for unemployed and job-seeking individuals, with cooperation established with nearly 180 public and private educational institutions in this area.

According to Aliyev, cooperation among universities, employers, and government agencies should be strengthened to develop human capital that meets the requirements of future jobs.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.