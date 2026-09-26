FID approved for full-scale development of Azerbaijan's Absheron field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Final Investment Decision (FID) has been approved for the full-scale development of the Absheron gas condensate field in Azerbaijan during the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum today in Baku.

Within the framework of the forum, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, TotalEnergies President of Exploration and Production Nicolas Terraz and ADNOC/XRG Executive Office Director Omar Al Suwaidi exchanged the document signed between SOCAR, XRG and TotalEnergies.

The Absheron field is located offshore in the Caspian Sea, approximately 100 kilometers southeast of Baku and 25 kilometers northeast of the Shah Deniz field. The structure covers an area of around 270 square kilometers, while gas reserves are estimated at 350–400 billion cubic meters.

Production from Absheron started in July 2023 as part of the early production phase operated by JOCAP, using one deepwater well.

The second phase of the field's development envisages subsea production followed by transportation to shore.

The produced gas and condensate will be transported through a 140-kilometer multiphase pipeline to the Sangachal Terminal, where they will undergo separation and processing at onshore facilities.

At peak production, Phase 2 is expected to deliver up to 12.7 million cubic meters of gas per day (around 4.5 billion cubic meters annually) and 37,000 barrels of condensate per day. Production startup is expected in late 2028 or early 2029.