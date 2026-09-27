Azerbaijani FM holds 37 bilateral meetings in New York

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan / X

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Concluding a productive UNGA81 High-Level Week in New York, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held comprehensive meetings, discussions, and signed documents on behalf of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X.

"The intensive diplomatic agenda provided an important opportunity to advance Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities, strengthen bilateral partnerships.

The discussions reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s active contribution to the multilateral agenda.

Azerbaijan will continue to actively engage with international partners in promoting peace, stability, connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation.

37 bilateral meetings with counterparts, head of international organisations, and state officials;

17 bilateral documents;

Delivered speeches at 11 high-level events, including the General Debate of UNGA81, Ministerial Meetings of G-77 & China, GDI, OIC, OTS, ECO, LLDC, OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir, Trans-Caspian and TRIPP Route Session, US Chamber of Commerce Round Table, and WTO World Economic Leaders Luncheon," the statement said.