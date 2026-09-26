In AI era, it is especially important to know how to ask right questions — PASHA Holding CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. One of the main gaps in workforce development is not the gap between the knowledge acquired by students and the needs of companies, but rather the ability to transform knowledge into production and results, said Jalal Gasimov, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum today in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“I think the real gap lies between acquiring knowledge and having the ability to transform that knowledge into production and results. When assessing human potential, five levels can be identified: knowledge, skills, mindset, judgment, or wisdom.

Knowledge is the foundation of what we know. Skills help transform that knowledge into something meaningful. Mindset is the lens through which we look at the world and interpret what is happening,” he said.

Gasimov noted that after interpreting what is happening, decisions need to be made, often under conditions of incomplete information and while taking various trade-offs into account.

“Wisdom is about whether we are solving the right problem. The question of what is most important to focus on right now and exactly when to focus on something is becoming increasingly complex in today’s world. The traditional education system primarily teaches us how to answer questions, but more attention needs to be paid to the ability to ask the right questions. I think we increasingly need to teach everyone how to ask the right questions,” he noted.

Gasimov stressed that this is particularly relevant in the age of artificial intelligence.

“We all use different tools, but the quality of the answer we receive from AI depends on the quality of the question we ask it,” he said.