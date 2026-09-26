Azerbaijan closely follows Turkish media developments - Media and Broadcasting Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Azerbaijani side is closely following developments within the Turkish media and social media landscape.

This was reflected in a statement by the Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, taking appropriate measures as provided for by law, including restricting the entry of organizers and executors of the smear campaign into Azerbaijan, cannot be ruled out.

The statement noted that the recent proliferation of baseless posts and biased allegations within the Turkish media, particularly on social media, which fall outside legal, diplomatic, and ethical norms and aim to undermine the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye while fostering a negative public perception of these ties, has caused natural concern among the Azerbaijani public.

"Given the high level of relations and the atmosphere of mutual trust between our two fraternal countries, we view the persistent nature of smear campaigns against Azerbaijan, recurring at short intervals, along with the unchecked spread of biased allegations and disinformation, as regrettable and unacceptable.

The posts in question aren’t merely random initiatives by individuals; rather, they are part of a deliberate campaign orchestrated by specific circles, driven by coordination and a unified approach. Such actions not only fall outside legal and ethical boundaries but also violate the laws of Türkiye. The same sensitivity and adherence to legal requirements observed in other relevant instances should also be applied regarding Azerbaijan.

Our public considers it unacceptable to allow those who seek to undermine the historical, political, and spiritual ties, mutual trust, and strategic alliance established between the two states and peoples, and expects practical steps to be taken to prevent such attempts," the council’s statement said.