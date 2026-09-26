Baku hosts opening ceremony of 10th Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The opening ceremony of the 10th Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has taken place at the Baku City Circuit.

This was reported by the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

According to the report, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played before the start of the main race.

The anthem was performed by People's Artist of Azerbaijan and world-renowned tenor Yusif Eyvazov.

The winner of the milestone Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be determined in a few hours. At the end of an intense 51-lap race, one of the drivers will stand on the top step of the podium and lift the main Azerbaijan Grand Prix trophy.

The report noted that the trophy's design incorporates the image of a flame. This element symbolizes Azerbaijan's reputation as the "Land of Fire."

Patterns inspired by Azerbaijani carpet-weaving traditions also feature on the sides of the trophy. Thus, the design of the trophy reflects a fusion of Formula 1's dynamism and Azerbaijan's rich national heritage.

This year's event marks the 10th Formula 1 race held in Azerbaijan. The first Formula 1 race at the Baku City Circuit took place in 2016, while since 2017 the event has been included in the Formula 1 calendar under the name of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The main race at the Baku City Circuit will consist of 51 laps. The length of one lap is 6 kilometers, and drivers will cover a total distance of more than 306 kilometers during the race. The anti-clockwise track features 20 turns.

The Baku race is known for its narrow streets, long straights and barriers located close to the track. On the section running along the walls of the Old City, the track width narrows to around 7.6 meters. These characteristics create overtaking opportunities while also increasing the consequences of driver errors.

Previous Azerbaijan Grands Prix have also been marked by unexpected results. Sergio Perez won in Baku in 2021 and 2023, while Max Verstappen claimed victories in 2022 and 2025. If Verstappen wins today, he will become the first driver to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix three times.

The Baku race is also significant for Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. He secured pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix four consecutive times from 2021 to 2024. However, the Monegasque driver was unable to convert any of those pole positions into victories. Starting second after yesterday's qualifying, Leclerc will aim to secure his first win in Baku this time.

This year's race is also important in terms of the championship battle. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has won eight of the first 14 races of the season and arrives at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the championship leader. He holds an 81-point advantage over his teammate George Russell.

Thus, the main race of the 10th Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start today in Baku. The outcome will determine both the winner of the Azerbaijan round and possible changes in the championship standings.