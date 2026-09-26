SOCAR and Comstock Resources to explore LNG sales opportunities in international markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and US-based Comstock Resources will explore opportunities to sell LNG on international markets, SOCAR reported on Saturday.

"Under the Framework Agreement on strategic partnership between SOCAR and Comstock Resources, the parties will cooperate to explore opportunities for natural gas attributable to Comstock’s interest and produced from the Haynesville shale assets to be liquefied and marketed by SOCAR in international markets outside the United States," the company said.

As part of the cooperation, the parties plan to identify potential buyers, assess pricing mechanisms, and study logistical and regulatory issues related to gas sales on international markets.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent US natural gas producer whose operations are primarily focused on the development of the Haynesville shale formation in northern Louisiana and eastern Texas.

The company's main assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shale basins, which Comstock describes as among the leading natural gas-producing regions in the United States. The geographic location of these assets provides access to major natural gas markets on the US Gulf Coast, as well as LNG export infrastructure. The company also highlights growing gas demand from the power generation sector and data centers.

Comstock Resources is actively developing Western Haynesville, the western part of the gas-producing basin. In 2026, the company continues to focus on the development of its Haynesville gas assets.