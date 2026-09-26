Azerbaijan, Global Infrastructure Partners discuss investment opportunities

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Azerbaijan and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) have discussed prospects for cooperation, the country's investment opportunities and participation in regional projects, today in Baku.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with GIP Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Adebayo Ogunlesi on the sidelines of the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

The meeting focused on prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Global Infrastructure Partners, as well as investment opportunities in the country and participation in regional projects.

The sides exchanged views on regional opportunities created by the development of the Middle Corridor, digital transformation and energy projects. Azerbaijan's favorable geographical location, transport and logistics infrastructure, and expanding digital capabilities were highlighted as factors creating prospects for international investment.

Joint investment opportunities in logistics, conventional and renewable energy, digital infrastructure and data centers were also discussed. The sides exchanged views on expanding long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships in these areas and implementing regionally significant investment projects.

Global Infrastructure Partners has been part of BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, since 2024. BlackRock, which manages $15.3 trillion in assets, is a global investment company specializing in energy, transport, digital infrastructure, water and waste management.

GIP manages assets worth $170 billion and, together with BlackRock, Microsoft and MGX, is one of the founding partners of the Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership.