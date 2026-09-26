23 documents worth $10.8 billion signed at Azerbaijan Investment Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Twenty-three documents covering investment projects with a total value of $10.8 billion have been signed with international investors and partner companies as part of the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku today.

This is reflected in the statement published by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Organized by the Ministry of Economy in strategic partnership with The European House – Ambrosetti & TEHA Group, the forum brought together government officials from various countries, global investors, representatives of international financial institutions, think tanks and business leaders.

Held under the theme "Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability", the forum featured discussions on the global economic agenda, investment prospects and new opportunities for regional cooperation.

Key topics included Azerbaijan's regional connectivity and investment opportunities, prospects for the development of the Middle Corridor, industrial and free economic zones, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, energy and the green transition, capital markets, agribusiness, critical raw materials and economic security.

The ministry noted that Azerbaijan's potential in investment, production, innovation and regional value chains was presented to a broad international audience. The forum highlighted the country's open, favorable and sustainable economic environment for foreign investment, as well as its role as a reliable partner in strategic projects.

According to the ministry, the 23 documents signed with international investors and partner companies envisage the implementation of investment projects worth $10.8 billion. The agreements cover artificial intelligence, energy, including renewable energy, construction, digital economy, industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, finance, water management and other areas.

Taking into account projects announced during Baku Energy Week in June this year, the total value of planned joint projects will reach $16.7 billion.

The ministry said that the volume of announced projects reflects growing investor confidence in Azerbaijan and the country's increasing attractiveness as an investment destination. Such investments are expected to contribute to economic diversification, the introduction of new technologies and innovations, as well as growth in value-added production and employment.