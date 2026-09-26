Kyrgyzstan, EBRD discuss joint infrastructure projects in Bishkek

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Junushaliev discussed prospects for further cooperation on the implementation of joint projects in the Kyrgyz capital with the Regional Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, Nodira Mansurova, on September 25 in Bishkek.

According to the Bishkek mayor’s office, Aibek Junushaliev congratulated Nodira Mansurova on her appointment as EBRD Regional Director and wished her success in her further activities.

"The sides discussed prospects for further cooperation on the implementation of joint projects in Bishkek," the statement said.

The sides discussed prospects for implementing joint projects in Bishkek. In particular, the discussions focused on projects involving the municipal enterprises Bishkekteploenergo, Bishkekteploset and Bishkekvodokanal, as well as the development of public transport in the capital.

Nodira Mansurova noted the positive changes taking place in Bishkek and highlighted achievements in the development of the city’s infrastructure.

"Today Bishkek has become significantly more beautiful. I think this is the result of the great work carried out by you and your team," the EBRD Regional Director said.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their interest in continuing constructive cooperation aimed at developing urban infrastructure and improving the quality of the urban environment in Bishkek.

Further cooperation with the EBRD could support the modernization of municipal infrastructure in the capital, improve the efficiency of urban services and contribute to the development of public transport.