SOCAR and SEFE to expand cooperation in energy infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and German company Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE) will expand cooperation in energy infrastructure, SOCAR reported on Saturday.

"The Memorandum of Understanding between SOCAR and Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE) on cooperation in natural gas, LNG, energy security, energy infrastructure development and upstream projects envisages expanding cooperation between the parties in natural gas and LNG supply, the joint development of energy infrastructure projects, investments in upstream projects, as well as strengthening energy security," the company noted.

On June 10, 2025, SOCAR and German state-owned energy company SEFE (Securing Energy for Europe) signed a 10-year natural gas supply agreement. Under the agreement, SOCAR will supply gas volumes to SEFE in Europe. Annual supply volumes will be gradually increased to 15 terawatt-hours (TWh), equivalent to approximately 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas. In October, SEFE announced the implementation of the new agreement without specifying the exact start date of supplies.

SEFE is an international energy company based in Europe and owned by the Federal Government of Germany. The company operates across the entire energy value chain, from procurement and trading to sales, transportation and storage of energy. SEFE specializes in natural gas, LNG and electricity, while also developing hydrogen and low-carbon energy activities.

SEFE is headquartered in Berlin. The company also has offices and operations in London, Kassel, Manchester, Paris, Brussels, Vienna, Rotterdam, Singapore, Houston and other locations.