Tokayev establishes commission to review Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed an order today establishing a Commission for a comprehensive review of the situation at the Ministry of Defense, the president’s press service reports.

The commission was established “to conduct a comprehensive review of the situation at the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including in the areas of financial and logistical support for military units,” Akorda reports.

Aida Balayeva, Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has been appointed Chair of the Commission;

Alikhan Smailov – Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Chair of the Commission;



The commission includes:

Yerzhan Zhienbayev – Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Zhanat Elimanov – Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Monitoring;

Murat Baymukashev – Head of the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Madi Takiyev – Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Zhandos Umiraliyev – First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Ali Altynbayev – First Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Azamat Amrin – First Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The commission has been instructed to report its initial results within seven days.

On September 24, 17 Kazakh servicemen were swept into the Caspian Sea while carrying out a combat training mission in the Mangystau Region. Three servicemen were rescued, while 14 died.

Following the incident, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister ordered the establishment of a government commission to investigate the causes of the servicemen’s deaths in the Mangystau Region.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared September 25 a national day of mourning over the tragedy.