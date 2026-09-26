Azerbaijan, Brookfield Asset Management brainstorm energy transition

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Issues regarding the exploration of investment opportunities between Azerbaijan and Brookfield Asset Management in areas such as energy transition and energy storage, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and other sectors were reviewed during Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov’s meeting with the CEO of Brookfield Asset Management Connor Teskey on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku today.

This was reflected in a report by the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting focused on prospects for expanding the existing cooperation and partnership between Azerbaijan and Brookfield Asset Management.

Given the company's global investment activities centered on real assets, the parties exchanged views on sectors of investment interest and potential projects in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also highlighted efforts to further improve the country's investment climate, expand cooperation with international investors, and promote large-scale investment projects.

Brookfield Asset Management is one of the largest companies operating in the global alternative asset management sector, with assets under management exceeding $1 trillion.

The company invests in various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, digital infrastructure, transportation, and real estate.

Brookfield’s infrastructure platform comprises over 308,000 telecommunications assets, a 77,000-kilometer fiber-optic network, 150 data centers, a 36,300-kilometer railway network, and 3,200 kilometers of toll roads.