Baku Formula 1 race attracts growing interest from global, local fans - Anar Alakbarov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Azerbaijan has successfully hosted a round of the Formula 1 World Championship for 10 years, with the Baku race continuing to attract significant interest from both international visitors and local fans, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov told Trend.

"Over the years, Baku has become an important destination for motorsport fans who look forward to the race with great interest. This year is no exception, with the event attracting considerable attention from both our foreign guests and local residents," Alakbarov said.

"The atmosphere in the city during the race is truly remarkable. Both visitors from around the world and local fans enjoy this unique experience. It is a source of pride to see the genuine excitement among people and to witness their appreciation of the high level of organization," he added.

Alakbarov expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for creating the conditions necessary to host major international sporting events in Azerbaijan and for his continued support.

"I believe that this atmosphere of speed and celebration will make the event an unforgettable experience for everyone," he said.

Azerbaijan has hosted one of the world's most prestigious motorsport competitions since 2016. The first Formula 1 race held in the country was called the European Grand Prix, with Germany's Nico Rosberg taking the victory. In subsequent years, Daniel Ricciardo of Australia, Lewis Hamilton of the UK, Valtteri Bottas of Finland, Sergio Perez of Mexico, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, Oscar Piastri of Australia and Max Verstappen again claimed victories in Baku. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this year's 10th-anniversary event, 20 drivers representing 10 teams competed for victory. The Baku City Circuit is 6 kilometers long and has 20 turns, making it one of the longest tracks on the Formula 1 calendar. Starting at Azadliq Square, the track runs around the Government House before making a 2.2-kilometer loop around the Old City toward the Maiden Tower, then continues along Neftchilar Avenue and finishes at the starting point. The anti-clockwise circuit was designed by renowned German architect Hermann Tilke.