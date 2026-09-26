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Prime Minister of Tajikistan visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan News 26 September 2026 21:14 (UTC +04:00)
Prime Minister of Tajikistan visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum (PHOTO)
Photo: Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. On September 26, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli visited the National Carpet Museum together with the delegation led by Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, which is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, Museum Director Amina Malikova provided the guests with detailed information about the ancient art of carpet weaving of the Azerbaijani people, its history and modern development trends, as well as the establishment and activities of the museum. She emphasized that thanks to the efforts of Azerbaijan’s First Lady and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, the national art of carpet weaving was inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List on November 16, 2010.

Amina Malikova noted that in September last year, the National Carpet Museum hosted an exhibition featuring rare examples of Tajik embroidery, particularly suzani, from the collection of the National Museum of Tajikistan. She emphasized that such exhibitions are intended to make a significant contribution to the development of cultural dialogue between the two countries.

The guests were impressed by their introduction to Azerbaijan’s rich national and cultural heritage.

Prime Minister of Tajikistan visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum (PHOTO)
Prime Minister of Tajikistan visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum (PHOTO)
Prime Minister of Tajikistan visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum (PHOTO)
Prime Minister of Tajikistan visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum (PHOTO)
Prime Minister of Tajikistan visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum (PHOTO)
Prime Minister of Tajikistan visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum (PHOTO)

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