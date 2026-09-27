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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 27

Iran News 27 September 2026 09:53 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 27
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 27.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to September 26.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,717,400 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,944,781 rials. On September 26, the euro was priced at 1,956,316 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 27

Rial on September 26

1 US dollar

USD

1,717,400

1,706,268

1 British pound

GBP

2,274,931

2,259,986

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,072,830

2,059,553

1 Swedish króna

SEK

173,153

172,172

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

180,629

179,681

1 Danish krone

DKK

261,697

260,145

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,934

17,810

1 UAE Dirham

AED

467,638

464,607

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,564,779

5,528,141

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

619,742

616,318

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,091,835

1,085,274

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

218,940

217,517

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,457,560

4,437,852

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,214,436

1,206,470

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

972,879

966,365

1 South African rand

ZAR

105,306

104,578

1 Turkish lira

TRY

35,094

34,847

1 Russian ruble

RUB

20,362

20,230

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

471,813

468,755

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

131,099

130,306

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,075

13,984

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,206,598

1,199,472

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

457,973

455,005

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,567,553

4,537,947

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,344,197

1,332,750

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,396,400

1,387,507

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

52,058

51,719

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

818

813

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,120,376

1,112,633

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

268,878

267,111

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

255,838

254,207

100 Thai baht

THB

5,137,473

5,111,630

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

421,476

418,764

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,267,468

1,258,188

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,422,285

2,406,584

1 euro

EUR

1,956,316

1,944,781

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

388,249

385,395

1 Georgian lari

GEL

658,874

656,399

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

95,926

94,931

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

26,506

26,882

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

568,393

565,214

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,009,038

1,003,922

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,753,596

2,731,922

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

186,326

185,054

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

500,834

486,477

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,012

2,000

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,956,316 rials and $1 costs 1,717,400.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,34-2,37 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,66-2,69 million rials.

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