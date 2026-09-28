Kazakhstan to raise aviation fuel output 13% to 825,000 tons in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Kazakhstan is expected to produce 825,000 tons of aviation fuel in 2026, up 13% from 726,000 tons produced in 2025, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy’s press service reported.

“According to the plan, 750,000 tons of aviation fuel was scheduled to be produced in 2026. At the same time, 591,000 tons has already been produced in eight months,” the ministry said.

Domestic aviation fuel production is expected to continue increasing, reaching 1.5 million tons by 2031, according to the ministry.

“Domestic aviation fuel fully covers the needs of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation, security sector, civil protection and the state material reserve. The annual domestic demand of passenger aviation amounts to 680,000 tons,” the ministry said.

According to the Kazakh government, aviation fuel in Kazakhstan is supplied to foreign airlines including Turkish Airlines, MNG Airlines, Cargolux, China Southern Airlines, Hong Kong Air Cargo, Fly Meta, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Air Atlanta, Hungary Airlines, Silk Way West Airlines, Easy Charter, Camex Airlines, My Freighter, Fly Khiva and Aerotrans.

As of August, KMG-Aero had supplied more than 50,000 tons of aviation fuel to foreign airlines since the beginning of 2026, including Turkish Airlines, Flydubai, Pegasus and Air Atlanta, the government said. This helped Kazakhstan maintain the lowest aircraft refueling costs in the region, according to the statement.

Under Kazakhstan’s Concept for the Development of the Oil Refining Industry, domestic production of aviation kerosene is expected to more than double to 1.7–1.8 million tons per year by 2032. Kazakhstan’s refineries are also technologically ready to produce Jet A-1 fuel, while airports are gradually upgrading their fuel infrastructure to enable certification under Joint Inspection Group (JIG) standards, according to the government.

Kazakhstan’s airports handled 102,500 tons of cargo in January–July 2026, with Almaty accounting for more than 64% of the total. A 500-hectare cargo hub and logistics cluster is being developed in Almaty, while cargo infrastructure is also being expanded in Aktobe, Karaganda and Aktau.