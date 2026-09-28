TotalEnergies talks full-field dev't of Azerbaijan’s Absheron

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. French energy major TotalEnergies has disclosed details of the full-field development of the Absheron gas and condensate field in Azerbaijan’s sector of the Caspian Sea.

"TotalEnergies (35%, operator), together with its partners SOCAR (35%) and XRG (30%), have taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Full Field Development of the Absheron gas and condensate field. Located in the Caspian Sea, 100 km south-east of Baku, the Absheron field holds approximately 140 billion cubic meters of recoverable gas reserves. A first development phase, with a production capacity of 1.5 billion cubic meters per annum (BCMA) of gas and 12,000 barrels per day of condensate, was successfully put on stream in 2023," said the company.

TotalEnergies noted that the Absheron Full Field development will increase overall field production to 6 BCMA and 47,000 barrels per day of condensate.

"Project is expected to start-up in 2029. Gas will be both supplied to the domestic market and exported to Türkiye through the existing gas infrastructure connecting Azerbaijan to the European gas market, therefore strengthening regional energy security. The project stands out for its innovative design and low carbon footprint. Gas will be produced by 4 subsea wells, transported to shore through a subsea pipeline equipped with advanced automation solutions and processed in a new onshore plant, fully electrified and designed to minimize energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. As a result, the scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity of the project stands below 4 kg CO2e/boe," said the company.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of Absheron Full Field development, a project that unlocks the full production potential of one of the Caspian Sea's largest gas discoveries”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. “In line with TotalEnergies' strategy, Absheron Full Field Development is a low cost and low emissions project that will provide a long-term additional gas supply to the domestic and international markets, supporting regional energy security”.

The Final Investment Decision was approved on September 26 on the sidelines of the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, TotalEnergies President of Exploration and Production Nicolas Terraz and ADNOC/XRG Executive Office Director Omar Al Suwaidi exchanged the document signed between SOCAR, XRG and TotalEnergies.