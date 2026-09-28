Uzbekistan, China sign over $400M deals at Karakalpakstan forum

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Uzbekistan and China signed agreements worth more than $400 million across mining, geology, IT, agriculture and other sectors at an interregional trade and economic forum held in Nukus, Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan region, on Sept. 26.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The Uzbekistan-China Interregional Trade and Economic Forum was organized by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade in cooperation with the Jokargy Kenes, or Supreme Council, of Karakalpakstan. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasimov participated in the forum.

The event brought together around 400 representatives of government agencies and business communities from Uzbekistan and China. Participants included a delegation from China’s Shaanxi province, as well as representatives of the SilkRoad Industrial Cooperation Center, Shaanxi Yulin Energy Group and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.

During the forum, Uzbek representatives presented Karakalpakstan’s investment potential, including its natural resources, investment incentives and promising projects.

“Expanding direct cooperation between regional authorities and businesses creates new opportunities for investment and practical projects in priority sectors,” the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said.

The discussions focused on opportunities to expand cooperation in mining, geology, information technology and agriculture, as well as other areas of mutual interest.

The forum also provided a platform for Uzbek and Chinese companies to discuss potential investment projects and identify opportunities for expanding trade and industrial cooperation between the regions.

The agreements signed during the event, with a combined value of more than $400 million, cover the priority sectors discussed at the forum and other areas of cooperation.

The event is part of Uzbekistan’s efforts to strengthen interregional economic ties with China and attract investment into regional development projects, including in Karakalpakstan.