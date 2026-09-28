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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 28

Iran News 28 September 2026 09:11 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 28
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 28.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up compared to September 27.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,728,507 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,971,536 rials. On September 27, the euro was priced at 1,956,316 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 28

Rial on September 27

1 US dollar

USD

1,728,507

1,717,400

1 British pound

GBP

2,289,970

2,274,931

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,086,170

2,072,830

1 Swedish króna

SEK

174,273

173,153

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

181,801

180,629

1 Danish krone

DKK

263,392

261,697

1 Indian rupee

INR

18,039

17,934

1 UAE Dirham

AED

470,662

467,638

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,600,870

5,564,779

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

623,650

619,742

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,099,086

1,091,835

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

220,357

218,940

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,492,170

4,457,560

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,222,446

1,214,436

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

979,157

972,879

1 South African rand

ZAR

106,504

105,306

1 Turkish lira

TRY

35,358

35,094

1 Russian ruble

RUB

20,494

20,362

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

474,865

471,813

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

131,932

131,099

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,166

14,075

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,214,585

1,206,598

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

460,935

457,973

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,597,093

4,567,553

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,352,537

1,344,197

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,404,218

1,396,400

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

52,357

52,058

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

823

818

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,126,918

1,120,376

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

270,620

268,878

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

257,473

255,838

100 Thai baht

THB

5,173,978

5,137,473

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

424,260

421,476

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,275,715

1,267,468

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,437,951

2,422,285

1 euro

EUR

1,971,536

1,956,316

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

390,626

388,249

1 Georgian lari

GEL

664,927

658,874

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

96,552

95,926

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

26,613

26,506

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

571,521

568,393

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,015,686

1,009,038

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,767,520

2,753,596

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

187,004

186,326

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

504,073

500,834

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,024

2,012

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,971,536 rials and $1 costs 1,728,507.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,35-2,38 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,67-2,70 million rials.

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