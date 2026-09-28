Greece increases natural gas imports from Azerbaijan by 16% in 7M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Greece has increased natural gas imports from Azerbaijan by 16% during the first 7 months of this year.

This was reflected in the report "Foreign trade relations of Azerbaijan in January-July 2026", published by the State Statistics Committee.

According to the report, during this period, 603.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas in gaseous state worth $321.6 million were exported from Azerbaijan to Greece.

Trend's calculations based on the committee's data show that compared to the same period last year, gas exports to Greece rose by $43.5 million in terms of value, and by 83.4 million cubic meters in terms of volume.

According to the committee’s data, from January through July 2025, 520.5 million cubic meters of gas worth $278.1 million were exported from Azerbaijan to Greece.

According to data from the State Statistical Committee, the volume of natural gas exports from Azerbaijan to Greece in 2024–2025 changed as follows:

Year Export volume Export value 2024 927.1 million cubic meters $397.6 million 2025 910.5 million cubic meters 461.2 million

According to the data of the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee, in 2025, the export of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Greece has slightly decreased in physical terms compared to 2024 - from 927.1 million to 910.5 million cubic meters, that is, by approximately 1.8%. At the same time, the value of exports, on the contrary, increased - from 397.6 million to $461.2 million, or approximately 16%.

Thus, in 2025, with a slight decrease in the physical volume of gas exports from Azerbaijan to Greece, its value increased significantly.