Heads of the State Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service visit Victory Park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. In connection with September 27 Remembrance Day, Head of the State Security Service Colonel General Ali Naghiyev and Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Colonel General Orkhan Sultanov visited Victory Park in Baku.

The heads of the agencies laid flowers at the monument at the entrance to the memorial complex and paid deep tribute to the memory of the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 27, 2020, the armed forces of Armenia grossly violated the ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact. In response to the enemy's provocation, on September 27, the Azerbaijani Army, on the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, launched a counteroffensive operation. The Patriotic War began.

This war was the struggle of the Azerbaijani people for the right, justice, and territorial integrity. Under the leadership of victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and with the support of the people, the Azerbaijani Army made history. Thanks to its professionalism and the dedication of its soldiers and officers, our army broke through the enemy's lines of defense one after another and liberated the country's territories from occupation in a short period of time. As a result of the successful counteroffensive operation by the Azerbaijani Army, five cities, four settlements, and 286 villages had been liberated from occupation by November 9.

On November 10, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the President of Russia signed a trilateral statement announcing the complete cessation of the ceasefire and all military operations in the conflict zone. The victory won on the battlefield continued in the political sphere — following the 44-day Patriotic War, Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin were returned to Azerbaijan without a single shot being fired. The Patriotic War ended with a historic victory for Azerbaijan.

As a sign of deep respect for our soldiers and officers, all the martyrs who fought heroically in the Patriotic War, raised the Azerbaijani flag over the lands liberated from occupation, and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of our country, September 27 is commemorated in the Republic of Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day.