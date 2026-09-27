Slovak Ambassador to Azerbaijan commemorates September 27 - Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Slovak Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elchin Gasymov has expressed respect for those who lost their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignity.

“Today, on Remembrance Day, we honour the memory of all those who gave their lives for Azerbaijani territorial integrity and sovereignty. Slovakia expresses deep respect for their sacrifice and solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan,” Gasymov said in a post on X.

To note, according to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Remembrance Day is annually marked on September 27 in Azerbaijan as a sign of deep respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Karabakh War and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.