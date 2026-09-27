Tokayev appoints Aidos Myrzakhmetov as Kazakhstan’s Defense Minister

Photo: Press service of the President of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Aidos Myrzakhmetov as Minister of Defense today in Astana.

This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh president.

Myrzakhmetov graduated from Kazakhstan’s Military Academy in 2002. During his military career, he held various command and senior positions, including in the State Security Service of Kazakhstan.

In January 2024, Tokayev appointed Myrzakhmetov commander of the Special Operations Forces of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces. In this position, he was involved in the training of special operations units and related military activities.

In May 2026, Myrzakhmetov was awarded the military rank of Major General by presidential decree.

Prior to his appointment as Defense Minister, Myrzakhmetov served as commander of Kazakhstan’s Special Operations Forces.

Earlier today Tokayev relieved Dauren Kosanov of his post as Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On September 24, 17 Kazakh servicemen were swept into the Caspian Sea while carrying out a combat training mission in the Mangystau Region. Three servicemen were rescued, while 14 died.

Following the incident, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister ordered the establishment of a government commission to investigate the causes of the servicemen’s deaths in the Mangystau Region.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared September 25 a national day of mourning over the tragedy.