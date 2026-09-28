Uzbekistan builds $54.5M sulfuric acid plant in Navoi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Uzbekistan is building a $54.5 million sulfuric acid production plant in Karmana district of Navoi region, with the facility expected to produce 500,000 tons annually once commissioned, was noted on Sept. 26.

This was reflected in the statement by the TMK.

The project is being implemented by TMK Chemicals, part of the Uzbekistan Technological Metals Complex (TMK), and is intended to expand domestic production of sulfuric acid, an important input for technological processes in the mining and metallurgical industries.

TMK Management Board Chairman Farhod Abdullayev reviewed the progress of construction at the project site.

"Farhod Abdullayev, Chairman of the Management Board of TMK, reviewed the current progress of work at the project site. Particular attention was paid to the quality of construction and installation works, compliance with technical requirements and, most importantly, preparations for commissioning the new industrial facility," the statement said.

Key production facilities are currently being constructed alongside engineering and utility infrastructure needed to integrate the plant into a unified production system.

The project is expected to strengthen the domestic supply of sulfuric acid for industrial consumers and support the production chain in Uzbekistan’s mining and metallurgical sectors.

Construction and installation work is being carried out by CITIC Construction, an international engineering and construction company, using modern technological solutions and in line with international standards.

Once operational, the plant will add significant new sulfuric acid production capacity to Uzbekistan’s industrial base, with annual output planned at 500,000 tons.