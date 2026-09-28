Azerbaijani citizen killed in attack on Kyiv - President Zelenskyy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. An Azerbaijani citizen was killed in an attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy made the statement in a post on his X account.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched strikes on various regions of Ukraine throughout the night and into the morning. In Kharkiv, an attack on a high-rise residential building partially destroyed the second and fourth floors. Twenty-eight people, including nine children, were injured.

Zelenskyy said a vessel sailing under the Palau flag was struck in Odesa region, while an ice cream production plant was damaged in Zhytomyr region. Residential buildings were also hit in Sumy, Rivne, Kharkiv and Odesa regions. Critical infrastructure was damaged in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia regions.

“There are reports of dozens of injured people at this time. The strike on Kharkiv alone injured 28 people, including nine children. Unfortunately, there are also fatalities. Two people were killed in Kyiv region, one of them an Azerbaijani citizen. I extend my condolences to their families and loved ones,” the Ukrainian president said.