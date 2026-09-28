Tajikistan expands furniture production with new Khorog enterprise

Photo: Press Service of the President of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon inaugurates new furniture production enterprise Pamir Ecomebel LLC, in the industrial zone of Khorog, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, on September 27.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, a new furniture production enterprise, LLC “Pamir Ecomebel,” has been commissioned in the industrial zone of Khorog city, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of Tajikistan.

"On September 27, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon commissioned three new industrial enterprises in the industrial zone of Khorog city. The activities of the new facilities, equipped with modern technologies, are aimed at processing fruits and vegetables, producing furniture and construction materials," the statement said.

Six modern digitally controlled machines have been installed at the enterprise.

The company produces cabinets, tables and chairs of various shapes and sizes for kitchens, offices and bedrooms according to customer orders.

Furthermore, the enterprise employs 10 local residents. The number of jobs is planned to increase depending on demand for the products.

The enterprise was established by entrepreneur Shogunbek Akimbek using modern technologies, enabling the production of furniture in line with market requirements.