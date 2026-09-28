Azerbaijan launches efforts to repatriate citizen killed in Kyiv - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. On September 27, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Abbas Abbasov, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 1978, was killed as a result of a drone strike on Kyiv, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

Hajizade, reported that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine is providing the necessary consular assistance to repatriate the body of the deceased Azerbaijani citizen to our country.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased. May Allah have mercy on him,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on his X account that an Azerbaijani citizen was killed in an attack on Kyiv.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched strikes on various regions of Ukraine throughout the night and into the morning. In Kharkiv, an attack on a high-rise residential building partially destroyed the second and fourth floors. Twenty-eight people, including nine children, were injured.

Zelenskyy said a vessel sailing under the Palau flag was struck in Odesa region, while an ice cream production plant was damaged in Zhytomyr region. Residential buildings were also hit in Sumy, Rivne, Kharkiv and Odesa regions. Critical infrastructure was damaged in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia regions.

“As of now, dozens of people have been reported injured. The strike on Kharkiv alone resulted in 28 people being injured, including nine children. Tragically, lives have been lost. Two people were killed in the Kyiv region, one of them a citizen of Azerbaijan. My condolences to their families and loved ones,” the Ukrainian president said.