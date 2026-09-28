1% discount and 0% commission on your first loan application!

Every new step is the beginning of a great experience. Those who choose Yelo Bank to realize plans that improve their quality of life feel from the very first moment how right that step is.



As a special welcome gift for customers obtaining a cash loan from Yelo Bank for the first time, an additional 1% discount is applied to the offered interest rate. Furthermore, customers can get one step closer to their dreams by securing a loan up to 50,000 AZN with 0% commission.



It should be noted that cash loans at the Bank are offered starting from just 8.9% annually with repayment terms up to 59 months. To obtain a loan, simply visit any Yelo Bank branch or place a fast online order!



To secure your first loan on favorable terms: https://ylb.az/4e1ilrl.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!