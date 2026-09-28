Turkmenistan, Georgia discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Turkmenistan and Georgia discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in trade, economics, human rights and parliamentary affairs during a meeting in Ashgabat on September 26.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan following talks between Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov and Georgian Ombudsman Levan Ioseliani who payed a visit to the country.

According to the publication, the sides noted the development of Turkmen-Georgian relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

They also discussed cooperation in human rights and parliamentary affairs, including the role of the interparliamentary friendship groups.

"It was particularly emphasized that regular contacts at high and the highest levels serve as the key factor in strengthening interstate ties. In this regard, the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Georgia in July of current year was highlighted," the press release says.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Georgia maintain close cooperation in the field of regional transport connectivity, primarily through the advancement of the Trans-Caspian and Middle Corridor logistics network. This route serves as a vital link between Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and European markets via the Caspian and Black seas.

A critical component of this transport system is the Caspian Sea ferry and port infrastructure. Within this framework, Turkmenistan operates the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, while Georgia provides access through the ports of Poti and Batumi. Together, these facilities support multimodal cargo transportation, integrating rail, maritime, and road networks to facilitate the movement of goods between Central Asia and Europe.

Meanwhile, in March 2026, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev visited Georgia, where he held discussions with local authorities focused on logistics and transit infrastructure, including cooperation with Georgian Black Sea ports such as Poti, which serve as key entry points for goods imported into Georgia and subsequently supplied to Turkmenistan via Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea.