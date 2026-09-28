Tajikistan opens new cultural and recreation park in Khorog city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon inaugurated the new "Duoi Modar" (Mother’s Blessing) Cultural and Recreation Park in Khorog city, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, on September 27.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the park was opened as part of efforts to improve the city and preparations for the 35th anniversary of the country’s State Independence. Construction work started in November 2025.

"On September 27, continuing his working visit to the cities and districts of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, respected Emomali Rahmon, inaugurated the ‘Duoi Modar’ (‘Mother’s Blessing’) Cultural and Recreation Park in Khorog," the statement said.

The park is located in a scenic area of the Nasir Khusrav neighborhood. Four gazebos have been built on its territory, lighting systems have been installed, and landscaping and improvement works have been carried out, including the planting of greenery and ornamental flowers.

Furthermore, the creation of the new public space is aimed at providing additional opportunities for residents and visitors to Khorog to relax. The park is fully illuminated in the evening, allowing it to be used for walks and recreation.

The development of similar facilities in Khorog contributes to the continued improvement of the city and the expansion of infrastructure related to receiving residents and tourists.

Meanwhile, Khorog city, the administrative center of Tajikistan’s Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, has been developing public and urban infrastructure as part of broader efforts to improve the city. These projects include the development of recreational areas, landscaping and improvements to public spaces.

The expansion of recreational infrastructure also forms part of the development of facilities used by both local residents and visitors to the region. Khorog serves as a key urban center in GBAO and a starting point for travel to several mountain areas of the region.

The improvement of public spaces is being carried out alongside preparations for Tajikistan’s 35th anniversary of State Independence, with authorities implementing construction, renovation and landscaping projects in different parts of the country.