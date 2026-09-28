Weekly review of prices of Azeri Light, Dated Brent, and Urals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. This week (September 21–25), average prices for Azeri Light (CIF), Azeri Light (FOB Ceyhan), Dated Brent, and Urals crude fell.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from oil market participants, the average price of Azeri Light (CIF) crude, produced at the “Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli” field in Azerbaijan, decreased by $3.1, or 2.5%, compared to the previous week, reaching $121.08 per barrel.

Based on the information, the highest price for this grade of crude oil during the week was $125.94 per barrel, and the lowest was $116.83.

The average price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $114.38 per barrel, which is $4.14, or 3.5%, lower than the previous week’s figure. During the week, the maximum price was $119.26 per barrel, and the minimum was $110.09.

The average price of Urals crude oil decreased by $6.8, or 7.6%, compared to the previous week, reaching $83.02 per barrel. During the week, the highest price was $88.36, and the lowest was $78.59.

Dated Brent crude averaged $120.65 per barrel, down $7.11, or 5.6%, from the previous week. During the week, the price reached a high of $125.52 per barrel and a low of $116.43.