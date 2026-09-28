Courts have handed down due sentences for war crimes - Azerbaijan prosecutor general

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. People who committed war crimes against Azerbaijanis have received appropriate sentences from the courts, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said Monday at an event marking the 108th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor’s Office and Prosecutors’ Day, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He also highlighted the work of investigators and prosecutors who participated in the investigation.

Aliyev expressed his deep appreciation to veteran prosecutors and other law enforcement officers who had collected evidence related to these cases since 1987 and documented the facts under difficult conditions, including during the war.

The prosecutor general said that over the past year, the Prosecutor’s Office, together with other law enforcement agencies, had continued efforts to maintain public safety, combat crime, protect citizens’ rights and freedoms, and uphold the rule of law.