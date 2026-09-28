Tajikistan launches new construction materials enterprise in Khorog city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon inaugurated a new construction materials production enterprise in the industrial zone of Khorog city, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of Tajikistan.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the enterprise produces plastic doors and windows, construction profiles and lightweight bricks.

"On September 27, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon inaugurated three new industrial enterprises in the industrial zone of Khorog city. The activities of the new facilities, equipped with modern technologies, are aimed at processing fruits and vegetables, producing furniture and construction materials," the statement said.

Production is carried out using four modern machines. The enterprise plans to install two more machines in the future and, depending on market demand, launch the production of construction nails and gloves.

The enterprise was built by entrepreneur Vohid Iskandar as part of the implementation of the country’s strategic goals and is aimed at expanding local production of construction materials.

Overall, 46 new industrial workshops and enterprises have been built in Khorog over the past five years as part of preparations for the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s state independence, creating 300 jobs. As a result, the total number of industrial enterprises in the city has reached 72.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been expanding domestic industrial production in recent years, with a focus on increasing the processing of local raw materials and developing manufacturing capacity. The construction materials sector is among the areas receiving attention as the country works to strengthen local production and meet growing demand from the construction industry.