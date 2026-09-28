Employees of AzerGold CJSC and its subsidiaries commemorate the memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War (PHOTO)

On Remembrance Day, observed on September 27, and the sixth anniversary of the start of the Patriotic War, employees of AzerGold CJSC and its subsidiaries, Dashkasan Iron Ore LLC and AzerBlast LLC, visited Victory Park. The park was established to commemorate the glorious victory in the 44-day Patriotic War fought for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, the unparalleled heroism of our people, and the cherished memory of our martyrs.

The employees laid a wreath at the Victory Monument, observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs, and expressed their deep respect and reverence for their cherished memory.

At the same time, the management and employees of AzerGold CJSC visited the graves of their colleagues who heroically fell in the Patriotic War — First Lieutenant Mukhtar Gasimli in Baku and First Lieutenant Rauf Asgarov in Ganja. During the visits, the memory of the martyrs was commemorated with deep respect, and wreaths and bouquets of flowers were laid at their graves.

It should be noted that First Lieutenant Mukhtar Gasimli, who worked in the Security Service of AzerGold CJSC, took part in the battles for the Fuzuli district. He was killed in action on October 2, 2020, during the fighting in the direction of Alkhanli village, Fuzuli district.

First Lieutenant Rauf Asgarov, who served as Head of the Generator Unit of the Repair, Construction and Energy Department of AzerGold CJSC, took part in the battles for the Fuzuli and Khojavand districts. He was killed in action on October 26, 2020, during the fighting in the direction of Mardınli village, Fuzuli district.

It should also be noted that both martyrs were posthumously awarded medals by relevant orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. For demonstrating personal bravery and courage while carrying out combat missions during the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation, Rauf Asgarov was awarded the medals “For the Motherland”, “For Distinction in Battle” and “For the Liberation of Fuzuli”, while Mukhtar Gasimli was awarded the medals “For the Motherland” and “For the Liberation of Fuzuli”.

AzerGold CJSC and its subsidiaries once again commemorate the cherished memory of all our servicemen who fell in the Patriotic War with deep respect and reverence.