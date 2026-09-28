Uzbekistan launches $50M electrical equipment complex in Tashkent region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Uzbekistan has opened a $50 million electrical equipment production complex in Tashkent region, with an annual capacity of 25,520 high-voltage units on Sept. 26.

This was reflected in a statement by the UzEltexSanoat.

According to the information, the new NURA Electric complex, located in Yukorichirchik district, covers 200,000 square meters, or 20 hectares. The project represents $50 million in investment and targets a 60% local content level.

The facility is designed to develop, manufacture and install solutions for electrical substations ranging from 0.4 kilovolts to 500 kilovolts. It will also produce relay protection cabinets for solar and wind power plants.

“The launch of the new production complex expands Uzbekistan’s domestic capacity to manufacture high-voltage electrical equipment and supports the localization of products for the energy sector,” the UzEltexSanoat Association said.

The complex is expected to support the development of Uzbekistan’s electrical equipment industry and increase domestic production capabilities for infrastructure projects in the energy sector and and to create 1,000 jobs .

Deputy Prime Minister J. Khodjayev, Energy Minister Sh. Khodjayev, UzEltexSanoat Association Chairman M. Yunusov, Yukorichirchik District Governor U. Atemov and representatives of NURA Electric’s partner companies attended the opening ceremony.

The project is part of efforts to expand industrial production, increase localization and develop manufacturing capacity for equipment used in conventional and renewable energy infrastructure.