Azerbaijan, Cisco discuss plans for regional center and academy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan and Cisco discussed establishing a regional center and an academy during a meeting today in Baku between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev and Adele Trombetta, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco’s Customer Experience division for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

This was announced in a statement by Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev on his X social network.

"During the meeting, we discussed Azerbaijan's priorities regarding digital transformation and artificial intelligence, the modernization of telecommunications infrastructure, the development of data centers and the 'Government Cloud,' as well as opportunities for cooperation in cybersecurity and innovation," the post stated.

According to the minister, the parties also exchanged views on the potential for implementing joint research and innovation projects, establishing a regional center, including a Cisco academy, and training specialists with digital skills.

Cisco is a global technology leader that enables secure connections between various systems and devices, creating opportunities for a wide range of solutions.

The company aims to foster an inclusive future for all by helping clients reimagine their applications, enable hybrid work, secure enterprise infrastructure, transform infrastructure, and achieve sustainability goals.

Cisco Networking Academy is a Cisco educational program focused on developing digital skills and training specialists. The program provides educational materials and practical knowledge in the field of information technology and is implemented through the company's partner network.

According to Cisco, the educational platform is used by millions of students worldwide.