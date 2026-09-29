Kazakhstan harvests 83% of grain crops, threshes 19.9M tons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Kazakhstan has harvested 83% of its grain crop area, with 19.9 million tons of grain threshed so far, Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov said at a government meeting today.

“Today, 13.5 million hectares, or 83%, of grain crops have been harvested. With an average yield of 14.7 centners per hectare, 19.9 million tons of grain have been threshed,” Sultanov said.

He said the gross grain harvest is forecast to exceed the long-term average, allowing Kazakhstan to fully meet domestic demand for food grain, feed and seed material while maintaining export volumes.

The share of grain crops in Kazakhstan’s total sown area has declined from 72% to 66% amid reduced wheat acreage and an expansion of oilseed crops to 5.2 million hectares.

He noted that the country’s total harvested area stands at 24.2 million hectares, including more than 15.6 million hectares allocated to grain and leguminous crops.

Since 2024, the area sown with oilseeds has increased by 2.2 million hectares, while an additional 120,000 hectares have been allocated for corn over the past two years to supply processing companies with raw materials. The share of oilseeds in the total crop structure has risen from 13% to 18%.

Sultanov said that as of today, 2.4 million hectares of oilseed crops have been harvested, with 2.4 million tons of oilseeds threshed. The total oilseed harvest is expected to exceed 5 million tons. Kazakhstan has also harvested 2.9 million tons of vegetables, 2.3 million tons of melons and 2.5 million tons of potatoes.

In cotton production, 70,500 tons of raw cotton have been harvested at an average yield of 32 centners per hectare. The area under drip irrigation has increased from 3,000 to 80,000 hectares over the past two years.

He added that grain harvesting has been fully completed in the West Kazakhstan region, while more than 95% of grain-growing areas have been harvested in the East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions.