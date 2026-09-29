Avant Group Chairman Ali Huseynov discusses the changing approach of modern investors at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum was held in Baku on September 26. This year’s forum, held under the theme “Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability,” brought together government and business representatives, investors, and experts from various fields.

As part of the forum, a panel discussion titled “New Horizons for Investment: Real Estate, Tourism and Urban Development” was held. Ali Huseynov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Avant Group, participated as a speaker and shared his views on changing investor and buyer expectations in the real estate sector, the development of modern residential and mixed-use projects, as well as the impact of international partnerships on the commercial value and global positioning of real estate developments.

During his speech, Ali Huseynov noted that people today are no longer looking simply for an apartment or a certain number of square meters, but for a complete living environment, a lifestyle, and long-term value. He emphasized that Baku’s transformation in recent years into a more international, connected, and modern urban environment has also contributed to changing buyer expectations.

According to Huseynov, while buyers in previous years primarily focused on questions related to the size, floor, and view of an apartment, factors such as proximity to schools and other social infrastructure, walkability, the quality of public spaces, building management, and the long-term prospects of the community are now becoming increasingly important.

He noted that these changes are directly influencing the development and planning process. In the modern approach to development, the focus should not be limited to the building itself; the city, location, and community must also be considered from the outset. Mobility, landscaping, retail, social infrastructure, public spaces, and long-term management have become integral elements of planning from the earliest stages of a project.

The discussion also addressed the changing approach of investors. The Chairman noted that capital is becoming increasingly selective, with investors looking beyond expected returns and paying greater attention to factors such as corporate governance, execution capabilities, transparency, the quality of the development team, and the company’s long-term commitment to the project.

Speaking about Avant Group’s development strategy in this context, Huseynov noted that the company began its operations as a construction company in 2010 and has since evolved into a full-cycle development model that integrates construction, product development, commercial strategy, and long-term management.

“Ultimately, the market does not remember only what you sell. It remembers what you create,” said the Chairman of Avant Group.

Another key focus of the panel was the role of international architects, hospitality operators, and strategic partners in the development of real estate projects.

According to Ali Huseynov, international partnerships should not be limited to simply bringing a recognized name to a project; they should create genuine added value. International architects can elevate the architectural and design quality of a project by bringing global expertise and new approaches. Hospitality operators, meanwhile, can influence various stages of a project — from developing the concept and defining service standards to shaping amenities and services, management practices, and the overall user experience. At the same time, international investment partners can provide not only financing, but also institutional expertise, management standards, international networks, and access to new markets.

During his speech, it was also emphasized that Azerbaijan’s role as a host of major international events has increased the country’s global visibility in terms of its urban development and investment potential. Events such as COP29 and the World Urban Forum were highlighted as contributing to Baku’s emergence as a focal point for international discussions on cities, sustainability, and urban development.

“As a local developer, our role is to connect these two worlds. International partners bring global knowledge and standards. We bring local expertise, execution capabilities, construction experience, and a deep understanding of the market. When these two sides are combined effectively, you are no longer simply developing a project in Baku. You are creating a project from Baku that can compete on the global stage,” Ali Huseynov concluded.