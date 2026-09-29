Azerbaijan’s Deputy PM meets with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. As part of the visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran of a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, a meeting was held between the co-chairs of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries (Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on the Azerbaijani side and Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh on the Iranian side.)

The meeting discussed the current state of relations in the economic and trade, transport and communications, and humanitarian fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest and prospects for cooperation.

The sides also discussed the implementation status of the agreements reached, and the measures envisaged in the Memorandum of Understanding signed following the 17th meeting of the State Commission held in Baku in February this year.

The Deputy Prime Minister underlined that the active political dialogue and friendly relations between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian have provided significant impetus to the development of relations between the two countries.

He particularly highlighted the meeting between the leaders held in Bishkek.

Shahin Mustafayev highlighted the progress made over the past period, emphasizing the importance of accelerating the implementation of agreed projects and continuing coordinated efforts among the relevant institutions.

During the discussion, the development of the North-South International Transport Corridor and the enhancement of its throughput capacity in the transport and transit sector were among the key topics.

The completion of the construction of the Aghband–Kelaleh highway bridge was hailed, and issues related to commissioning the border-crossing infrastructure were discussed.

The measures taken to complete work at the Astara cargo terminal and expand its cargo-handling capacity were also reviewed.

The sides exchanged views on promising infrastructure projects between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue efforts aimed at developing mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, ensuring the consistent implementation of the agreements reached at the 17th meeting of the State Commission, and speeding up the implementation of joint projects.