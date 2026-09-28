Revenue from the “Turan Tovuz” – “Fenerbahçe” match to be donated to the Karabakh Revival Fund (PHOTO)

On September 28, 2026, the Karabakh Revival Fund and “Turan Tovuz” PFC signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” on cooperation.

The memorandum was signed by Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, and Ehtiram Guliyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of “Turan Tovuz” PFC.

Under the memorandum, the revenue from the friendly match between “Turan Tovuz” PFC and Türkiye’s “Fenerbahçe” club, to be held in Baku on October 3, will be donated to the Karabakh Revival Fund.

The funds raised will be directed toward financing projects aimed at the reconstruction of the liberated territories and the sustainable development of the region.

Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, highly valued this noble initiative undertaken in support of the revival of Garabagh and expressed his gratitude to the management of “Turan Tovuz” PFC for the initiative.

R. Hajiyev noted that sport is not only a field of competition and rivalry, but also an important platform that brings together different segments of society around common goals. According to him, donating the revenue from the match between two established clubs, “Turan Tovuz” and “Fenerbahçe,” to the Karabakh Revival Fund once again demonstrates the unifying and benevolent power of sport.

Ehtiram Guliyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of “Turan Tovuz” PFC, said that holding such a match is not only an exciting football event for fans, but is also of particular significance because it serves a charitable purpose. According to him, donating the revenue from the match to the Karabakh Revival Fund gives both the clubs and their fans an opportunity to support the revival of Garabagh.

It should be recalled that “Turan Tovuz” and “Fenerbahçe” have faced each other before. The teams met in the UEFA Cup in 1994. That year, they faced each other at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul on August 9 and at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium in Sumgayit on August 23.

Thus, “Turan Tovuz” and “Fenerbahçe” will meet again 32 years later, this time in a friendly match.

It should be recalled that the “Turan Tovuz” – “Fenerbahçe” match, to be held at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium on October 3, will kick off at 8:00 p.m.