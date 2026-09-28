KAZENERGY, ExxonMobil discuss Kazakhstan oil and gas investment priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. KAZENERGY Chairman Serikkali Brekeshev met with Yuri Kim, Senior Director of International Government Relations at ExxonMobil, to discuss industry and investment priorities, KAZENERGY said today.

Brekeshev outlined the Association’s ongoing work with the newly constituted Kurultai, as well as legislative initiatives being advanced in cooperation with industry stakeholders.

The participants also exchanged views on the development of energy projects in the region. ExxonMobil representatives provided an update on the recently signed production sharing agreement between ExxonMobil and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR.

The meeting also covered preparations for the 26th WPC Energy Congress, which will be held in Astana on June 11–15, 2028, and ExxonMobil’s potential participation in the event’s business program. The parties expressed interest in continuing their dialogue and developing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

ExxonMobil has operated in Kazakhstan since 1993, it holds a 25% stake in Tengizchevroil consortium developing the Tengiz oil field. The company also holds a 16.81% stake in the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), which is developing the Kashagan offshore oil field in Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian Sea. ExxonMobil holds a 7.5% stake in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) through its affiliate Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company.

On the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum on September 26 in Baku, President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and Global Unconventional Exploration Manager at ExxonMobil Keith Simpson exchanged a production sharing agreement between the companies on the exploration, development, and production of unconventional hydrocarbon resources in the Middle Kura basin of Azerbaijan.