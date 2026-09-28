Uzbekistan set sights on EU markets with new export deals

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Uzbek companies have reached agreements aimed at expanding exports of frozen cherries, raisins, ready-made garments, copper and cable products to EU markets during business missions and “Made in Uzbekistan” Road Shows held in France and Poland from September 21 to 26.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The business missions brought together Uzbek companies from the food, textile and electrical industries and focused on developing new trade channels, establishing business partnerships and expanding the presence of Uzbek products in European markets.

In France, the Uzbek delegation visited Chanel and the Rungis market, one of Europe’s major wholesale food distribution centers. The meetings resulted in agreements on training Uzbek specialists, establishing raisin exports and arranging an initial shipment of copper products from Uzbek company ICG.

In Poland, the “Made in Uzbekistan” Road Show and B2B meetings focused on developing new channels for the storage, distribution and promotion of Uzbek products in European markets.

The negotiations resulted in agreements covering exports of frozen cherries, raisins, ready-made garments, as well as copper and cable products.

“The business missions create opportunities for Uzbek companies to establish direct contacts with European buyers and expand the range of products supplied to these markets,” Uzbekistan’s investment and trade authorities said.

The missions are part of Uzbekistan’s efforts to expand export geography and strengthen direct links between domestic producers and international customers.