Kazakhstan’s grain rail transportation rises by 3mn tons in Jan-Aug 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics sector continues to post positive growth from January through August 2026, with railway transportation of grain and coal making the main contribution to the increase in freight traffic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said at a government meeting, the government’s press service reported.

"Railway transportation of grain reached 13.6 million tons, an increase of 3 million tons, while coal transportation rose by 1.1 million tons and iron ore transportation by 2.8 million tons. The sector’s growth is also supported by stable volumes of oil and gas transportation and the implementation of infrastructure projects", the government said.

Trade continues to make a significant contribution to Kazakhstan’s economic growth. The physical volume index of trade stood at 106% in January-August, while trade turnover reached 51.5 trillion tenge (about $116.55 billion).

Sustainable growth is expected to continue in the nine months of 2026. Wholesale trade accounted for the largest share, with turnover reaching 34.7 trillion tenge (about $78.53 billion), supported by increased trade in metallurgical products, grain and fuel.

Retail trade turnover reached 17 trillion tenge (about $38.47 billion), with the highest growth rates recorded in food products.

The meeting also addressed the development of trade in the regions. Zhumangarin instructed akims to ensure the effective implementation of regional roadmaps for trade development in line with the instructions of the Prime Minister.

In the agricultural sector, stable growth is expected in January-September, with positive dynamics projected to continue through the end of 2026. Crop production is expected to provide the main contribution, driven by an increase in the gross harvest of oilseeds, the harvesting pace of which is ahead of last year’s level.

In livestock farming, growth is expected to be supported by higher milk production following the reaching of designed capacity at newly commissioned modern dairy farms, as well as increased meat production due to preferential lending for feedlots.

The food industry is also contributing to economic growth. Positive production dynamics are expected in January-September due to the commissioning of new capacities and increased output at existing enterprises.

Zhumangarin emphasized that, as the first three quarters of the year draw to a close, it is important to ensure the fulfillment of projected targets across all key sectors.

The conversions were made at the exchange rates of $1 = 441.88 tenge.