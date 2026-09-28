Azerbaijan amends list of its Investment Holding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. An amendment has been made to the "List of state-owned companies and enterprises, as well as business entities with state participation, to be placed under the management of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding."

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the State Insurance Commercial Company of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Aluminium OJSC have been removed from the list due to their liquidation.