Azerbaijani gymnasts secure multiple medals in Bratislava (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijani gymnasts secured a lot of medals at the Slovak Trampoline Open Cup, an international tournament for trampoline and double mini-trampoline gymnastics, held in Bratislava from September 25 to 28.

Azerbaijan was represented at the tournament by Melisa Ismikhanova in the 13–16 age category, and by Vafa Alisultanova, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ali Niftaliyev, Farhad Valiyev, and Chingiz Valiyev in the 17-and-over age category.

In the 13–16 age category, Melisa Ismikhanova competed in the individual trampoline event. In the 17-and-over category, Vafa Alisultanova represented the country in individual trampoline and double mini-trampoline, Ibrahim Mustafazade in individual and synchronized trampoline, Ali Niftaliyev in individual trampoline, Farhad Valiyev in individual and synchronized trampoline as well as double mini-trampoline, and Chingiz Valiyev in the double mini-trampoline event.

The Azerbaijani representatives performed successfully, winning a total of seven medals across various events. In the synchronized trampoline event, Niftaliyev and Mustafazade scored 39.600 points, surpassing all their rivals to win the gold medal. In the individual program, Mustafazade (51.710 points) and Farhad Valiyev (51.800 points) took second place in their respective categories, winning silver medals. Niftaliyev secured third place with a score of 51.499, claiming the bronze medal.

In the double mini-trampoline program, Chingiz Valiyev scored 49.300 points to take the top spot on the podium. Alisultanova also performed successfully in the double mini-trampoline program, scoring 44.000 points to take first place and win the gold medal.

Farhad Valiyev finished third with a score of 46.000 points, winning the bronze medal.

In total, Azerbaijani gymnasts concluded the Slovak Trampoline Open Cup international tournament with seven medals: three gold, two silver, and two bronze.