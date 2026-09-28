Turkic states sign MoU to strengthen technology cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye have signed a memorandum to strengthen cooperation among their technology and innovation ecosystems, including through an annual Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Technology Forum on Sept. 23 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the IT Park Uzbekistan, following the first OTS Technology Forum on the sidelines of ICT WEEK Uzbekistan 2026. The event brought together representatives of leading technology parks and innovation agencies from OTS member states to discuss support for startups, innovation projects and access to regional markets.

The agreement was signed by IT Park Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan’s Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Astana Hub, the High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic and Türkiye’s Bilişim Vadisi.

Under the memorandum, the OTS Technology Forum will be held annually on a rotating basis in one of the organization’s member states. Heads of technology parks and innovation organizations will also hold regular meetings to review cooperation and develop joint initiatives.

“During the panel discussion, special attention was paid to strengthening ties between technoparks, developing innovative projects, sharing experiences and supporting companies in entering the markets of other member States of the Group,” IT Park Uzbekistan said.

The forum also saw IT Park Ventures and Bilişim Vadisi sign a separate memorandum aimed at strengthening links between the startup and investment ecosystems of Uzbekistan and Türkiye.

The agreement provides for the exchange of information on promising startups and investment opportunities, joint consideration of potential deals, investor engagement and support for technology companies entering international markets.

Another area of cooperation will be soft-landing programs. IT Park Ventures portfolio companies seeking to enter Türkiye will be able to receive support through the Terminal Istanbul ecosystem, including assistance in establishing local business contacts and connecting with the country’s technology community. IT Park Ventures will provide similar support to Terminal Istanbul startups entering Uzbekistan.

The memorandum also covers investor matchmaking, including investor meetings, pitch sessions and Demo Days, as well as potential joint acceleration and market-entry programs. The sides will exchange expertise in venture investment, startup development and international business expansion.

Bilişim Vadisi, one of Türkiye’s technology and innovation centers, brings together more than 900 companies and over 8,000 R&D professionals, according to IT Park Uzbekistan.