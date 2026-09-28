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Cyber operations successfully conducted in “Power of Unity – 2026” military exercise (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Azerbaijan News 28 September 2026 21:47 (UTC +04:00)
Cyber operations successfully conducted in “Power of Unity – 2026” military exercise (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Photo: Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Military cybersecurity specialists from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan carried out cyber operations during “Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise, the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said.

During the exercise, held at the “Gizilgaya” Training Center, military personnel from all three countries operated as a cyber operations group within a unified command structure.

In accordance with the exercise plan, the cyber operations group carried out tasks aimed at preventing cyberattacks by illegal armed groups and ensuring the security of the information and communication systems of the participating units.

Throughout the exercise, military cybersecurity specialists demonstrated a high level of professionalism in implementing cybersecurity measures designed to support the tactical activities of the units.

Cyber operations successfully conducted in “Power of Unity – 2026” military exercise (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Cyber operations successfully conducted in “Power of Unity – 2026” military exercise (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Cyber operations successfully conducted in “Power of Unity – 2026” military exercise (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Cyber operations successfully conducted in “Power of Unity – 2026” military exercise (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Cyber operations successfully conducted in “Power of Unity – 2026” military exercise (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Cyber operations successfully conducted in “Power of Unity – 2026” military exercise (PHOTO/VIDEO)

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