Uzbek IT Park Ventures, Turkish Bilişim Vadisi sign MoU to boost startup ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Uzbekistan’s IT Park Ventures and Türkiye’s Bilişim Vadisi have signed a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen links between their startup and investment ecosystems and support technology companies seeking to enter new markets on Sept. 23 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by IT Park Uzbekistan, following the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Technology Forum, held as part of ICT WEEK Uzbekistan 2026. The forum brought together technology hubs, innovation agencies and technology parks from OTS member states to promote venture investment, support startups and develop international partnerships.

The partnership will focus on exchanging information on promising startups and investment opportunities, jointly evaluating potential deals, attracting investors and supporting the international expansion of technology companies.

“Cooperation with Bilişim Vadisi expands engagement between the venture capital and startup ecosystems of Uzbekistan and Türkiye. It is important for us to establish a systematic exchange of investment opportunities, strengthen connections between startups and investors in both countries, and create additional opportunities for technology companies to enter new markets. I am confident that this partnership will provide a strong foundation for future joint initiatives,” said Dalerkhon Nodirov, Director of IT Park Ventures.

The memorandum also provides for mutual soft-landing support. IT Park Ventures portfolio companies seeking to enter the Turkish market will be able to access the Terminal İstanbul ecosystem, including local business networks and connections with Türkiye’s technology community.

In turn, IT Park Ventures will support startups from the Terminal İstanbul ecosystem seeking to enter the Uzbek market.

Moreover, the parties plan to develop investor matchmaking through investor meetings, pitch sessions and Demo Days. They may also organize joint acceleration and market-entry programs and exchange expertise in venture capital, startup development and international expansion.

Bilişim Vadisi is one of Türkiye’s technology and innovation hubs, with an ecosystem comprising more than 900 companies and over 8,000 R&D professionals, according to the company. Terminal İstanbul, Bilişim Vadisi’s newest entrepreneurship and innovation hub, is being developed through the transformation of Atatürk Airport and is designed to connect startups, investors, technology companies and global ecosystem participants with international markets and investment networks.

The memorandum establishes a framework for cooperation, while specific investment transactions and joint projects will be considered separately and remain subject to the parties’ evaluation and approval procedures.