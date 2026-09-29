Uzbekistan, Russia advance comprehensive strategic partnership

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Uzbekistan and Russia discussed the current bilateral agenda, further strengthening relations and upcoming high-level contacts during a meeting between Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Baxtiyor Saidov and Russian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Alexei Yerhov on Sept. 28.

This was reflected in the statement by the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Baxtiyor Saidov on his telegram channel.

Saidov said the meeting focused on the development of relations between the two countries, which are based on a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.

“We discussed the current issues on the Uzbek-Russian agenda, further strengthening relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, as well as upcoming bilateral contacts,” Saidov said in a post on social media.

The foreign minister added that Uzbekistan would continue close engagement with Russia to advance cooperation across a broad range of areas.

“We will continue close interaction to consistently advance multifaceted cooperation between our countries,” Saidov said.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan and Russia maintain regular political dialogue and contacts between government institutions, alongside cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transport, industry, education, culture and other areas.

The two countries have also maintained active diplomatic engagement through bilateral meetings and intergovernmental mechanisms, with upcoming contacts expected to provide opportunities to review existing agreements and identify further areas for cooperation.

Moreover, Saidov’s meeting with Yerhov reflects the continued role of diplomatic channels in coordinating the bilateral agenda and preparing for upcoming engagements between the two countries.

Uzbekistan and Russia established diplomatic relations in March 1992. Their bilateral cooperation has since expanded across political, economic, humanitarian and other fields, while the two governments have continued to develop institutional mechanisms for regular dialogue.

The Uzbek foreign ministry said the sides will maintain close interaction aimed at advancing multifaceted bilateral cooperation.